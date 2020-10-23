Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for TuanChe Limited (TC)

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) went down by -20.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.95. The company’s stock price has collected 83.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/20/20 that TuanChe Announces ADS Ratio Change

Is It Worth Investing in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ :TC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for TuanChe Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.10. TC currently public float of 66.03M and currently shorts hold a 0.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TC was 100.26K shares.

TC’s Market Performance

TC stocks went up by 83.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 90.82% and a quarterly performance of -2.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -42.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 47.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.21% for TuanChe Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.08% for TC stocks with a simple moving average of -13.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TC stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TC in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $13 based on the research report published on May 21st of the previous year 2019.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for TC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 05th, 2019.

TC Trading at 15.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 47.95%, as shares surge +50.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TC rose by +47.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.48. In addition, TuanChe Limited saw 5.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.49 for the present operating margin

+71.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for TuanChe Limited stands at -38.87. The total capital return value is set at -50.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.85. Equity return is now at value -55.00, with -42.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.