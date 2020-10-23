Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)

by Daisy Galbraith

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) went up by 9.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $319.00. The company’s stock price has collected 23.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 9 hours ago that McAfee Stock Falls Below $20 IPO Price in Trading Debut

Is It Worth Investing in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE :SNOW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Snowflake Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $277.00, which is -$20.09 below the current price. SNOW currently public float of 36.21M and currently shorts hold a 15.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNOW was 4.76M shares.

SNOW’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.83% for Snowflake Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.62% for SNOW stocks with a simple moving average of 22.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNOW stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SNOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNOW in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $350 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2020.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNOW reach a price target of $250. The rating they have provided for SNOW stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to SNOW, setting the target price at $264 in the report published on October 12th of the current year.

SNOW Trading at 22.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.25%, as shares surge +31.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW rose by +23.27%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $247.80. In addition, Snowflake Inc. saw 17.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from ICONIQ Strategic Partners III,, who purchase 420,007 shares at the price of $120.00 back on Sep 18. After this action, ICONIQ Strategic Partners III, now owns 130,960 shares of Snowflake Inc., valued at $50,402,100 using the latest closing price.

GERSTNER BRAD, the 10% Owner of Snowflake Inc., purchase 420,000 shares at $120.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that GERSTNER BRAD is holding 420,000 shares at $50,400,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -135.26 for the present operating margin
  • +55.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc. stands at -131.65. The total capital return value is set at -58.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.29.

Based on Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 53.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.04.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

