Is Vroom Inc. (VRM) a Keeper?

by Daisy Galbraith

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) went down by -0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.49. The company’s stock price has collected -7.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/20 that Online Automotive Retailer Vroom Announces Extension of Floorplan Commitment from Ally Financial

Is It Worth Investing in Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ :VRM) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Vroom Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.67, which is $22.58 above the current price. VRM currently public float of 89.28M and currently shorts hold a 5.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRM was 1.55M shares.

VRM’s Market Performance

VRM stocks went down by -7.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.84% and a quarterly performance of -7.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.24% for Vroom Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.95% for VRM stocks with a simple moving average of -15.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRM

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRM reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $52. The rating they have provided for VRM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 22nd, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to VRM, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on September 09th of the current year.

VRM Trading at -18.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%, as shares sank -8.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRM fell by -7.64%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.32. In addition, Vroom Inc. saw -5.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Quick Links