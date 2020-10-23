Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Zedge Inc. (ZDGE)?

Zedge Inc. (AMEX:ZDGE) went up by 49.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.10. The company’s stock price has collected 12.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Zedge Announces 39.2% Increase in Revenue, EPS of $0.04, and a 277% Increase in Paid Subscribers for Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Zedge Inc. (AMEX :ZDGE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ZDGE is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Zedge Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. ZDGE currently public float of 9.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZDGE was 38.98K shares.

ZDGE’s Market Performance

ZDGE stocks went up by 12.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.35% and a quarterly performance of 8.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.22% for Zedge Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 58.25% for ZDGE stocks with a simple moving average of 75.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZDGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZDGE stocks, with National Securities repeating the rating for ZDGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZDGE in the upcoming period, according to National Securities is $3 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2020.

ZDGE Trading at 59.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZDGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.43% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +79.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZDGE rose by +77.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5351. In addition, Zedge Inc. saw 1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZDGE starting from GIBBER ELLIOT, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $1.41 back on Jun 26. After this action, GIBBER ELLIOT now owns 178,521 shares of Zedge Inc., valued at $21,176 using the latest closing price.

PACKER PAUL, the Director of Zedge Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that PACKER PAUL is holding 83,211 shares at $6,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZDGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.75 for the present operating margin

+68.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zedge Inc. stands at -37.93. The total capital return value is set at -33.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.41. Equity return is now at value -32.20, with -23.50 for asset returns.

Based on Zedge Inc. (ZDGE), the company’s capital structure generated 2.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.