Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC)?

by Daisy Galbraith

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) went down by -4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.80. The company’s stock price has collected -10.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/16/20 that If the GM Deals Falters, Nikola Would Kill the Badger. That Could Cost Investors Billions.

Is It Worth Investing in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :DPHC) Right Now?

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 385.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DPHC currently public float of 27.00M and currently shorts hold a 12.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DPHC was 3.84M shares.

DPHC’s Market Performance

DPHC stocks went down by -10.42% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.19% and a quarterly performance of 95.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.57% for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.60% for DPHC stocks with a simple moving average of 59.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DPHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DPHC stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for DPHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DPHC in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $50 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2020.

DPHC Trading at -2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.50%, as shares sank -6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPHC fell by -10.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +110.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.33. In addition, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. saw 105.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DPHC

The total capital return value is set at -0.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.20. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.

