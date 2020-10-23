Search
Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD)?

by Denise Gardner

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) went down by -0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.90. The company’s stock price has collected -7.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that CrowdStrike to Advance Threat Intelligence Offerings With Industry-Leading Situational Awareness

Is It Worth Investing in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :CRWD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $159.29, which is $19.56 above the current price. CRWD currently public float of 182.40M and currently shorts hold a 6.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CRWD was 5.45M shares.

CRWD’s Market Performance

CRWD stocks went down by -7.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.93% and a quarterly performance of 34.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 181.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.04% for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.42% for CRWD stocks with a simple moving average of 49.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRWD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CRWD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRWD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $176 based on the research report published on October 05th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to CRWD, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on July 09th of the current year.

CRWD Trading at 3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRWD fell by -7.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $142.28. In addition, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. saw 169.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRWD starting from Kurtz George, who sale 24,951 shares at the price of $152.50 back on Oct 13. After this action, Kurtz George now owns 0 shares of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., valued at $3,805,028 using the latest closing price.

AUSTIN ROXANNE S, the Director of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., sale 8,000 shares at $149.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that AUSTIN ROXANNE S is holding 44,003 shares at $1,193,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -30.34 for the present operating margin
  • +70.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. stands at -29.45. The total capital return value is set at -35.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.91. Equity return is now at value -15.10, with -7.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Quick Links