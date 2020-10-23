Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Accolade Inc. (ACCD)?

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) went down by -3.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.96. The company’s stock price has collected -8.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/22/20 that Accolade Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ :ACCD) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Accolade Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.50, which is $3.5 above the current price. ACCD currently public float of 31.53M and currently shorts hold a 8.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACCD was 275.55K shares.

ACCD’s Market Performance

ACCD stocks went down by -8.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.50% and a quarterly performance of 16.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.25% for Accolade Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.51% for ACCD stocks with a simple moving average of 7.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACCD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACCD stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ACCD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACCD in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $45 based on the research report published on September 22nd of the current year 2020.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACCD reach a price target of $34. The rating they have provided for ACCD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 27th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACCD, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 27th of the current year.

ACCD Trading at 4.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACCD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares surge +18.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACCD fell by -8.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.67. In addition, Accolade Inc. saw 29.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACCD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.15 for the present operating margin

+37.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Accolade Inc. stands at -38.76. The total capital return value is set at -15,604.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16,731.27.

The receivables turnover for the company is 163.09 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.