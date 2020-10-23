Search
Is Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) a Keeper?

by Ethane Eddington

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) went up by 1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.75. Press Release reported on 10/19/20 that Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Launch of Cash Tender Offer For its Outstanding 4.95% Senior Convertible Notes due 2022

Is It Worth Investing in Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ :PSEC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Prospect Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50, which is -$0.66 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of PSEC was 1.27M shares.

PSEC’s Market Performance

PSEC stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.61% and a quarterly performance of 2.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.20% for Prospect Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.76% for PSEC stocks with a simple moving average of -0.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSEC stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PSEC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PSEC in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4.50 based on the research report published on June 25th of the current year 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to PSEC, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on January 22nd of the previous year.

PSEC Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.07%, as shares surge +4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSEC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, Prospect Capital Corporation saw -19.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSEC starting from Stark Eugene S, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $5.10 back on Aug 28. After this action, Stark Eugene S now owns 46,000 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation, valued at $12,750 using the latest closing price.

Barry John F, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Prospect Capital Corporation, purchase 342,112 shares at $4.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Barry John F is holding 68,862,456 shares at $1,585,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -2.20 for the present operating margin
  • +71.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Prospect Capital Corporation stands at -2.63. The total capital return value is set at -0.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.30.

Based on Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC), the company’s capital structure generated 69.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.16. Total debt to assets is 40.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Quick Links