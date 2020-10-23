Is Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) a Keeper?

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) went up by 76.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.15. The company’s stock price has collected 38.79% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that Dogness Announces Strategic Partnership with Huayuan Pet and Chongai Trading

Is It Worth Investing in Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ :DOGZ) Right Now?

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.27 x from its present earnings ratio.

DOGZ currently public float of 16.85M and currently shorts hold a 0.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOGZ was 81.99K shares.

DOGZ’s Market Performance

DOGZ stocks went up by 38.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 46.36% and a quarterly performance of 31.97%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 29.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.38% for Dogness (International) Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 133.48% for DOGZ stocks with a simple moving average of 137.47% for the last 200 days.

DOGZ Trading at 145.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOGZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 32.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.57%, as shares surge +154.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +119.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOGZ rose by +134.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2983. In addition, Dogness (International) Corporation saw 21.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DOGZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.44 for the present operating margin

+35.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dogness (International) Corporation stands at +5.42. The total capital return value is set at 0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.34.

Based on Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ), the company’s capital structure generated 4.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.21.