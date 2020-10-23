Is Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) a Keeper?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) went up by 0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $387.80. The company’s stock price has collected -1.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/16/20 that Two Chip Stocks That Stand to Win From the 5G iPhones

Is It Worth Investing in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ :AVGO) Right Now?

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 69.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVGO is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 24 analysts out of 32 who provided ratings for Broadcom Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $403.72, which is $27.42 above the current price. AVGO currently public float of 394.36M and currently shorts hold a 0.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVGO was 1.86M shares.

AVGO’s Market Performance

AVGO stocks went down by -1.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.19% and a quarterly performance of 22.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.95% for Broadcom Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.84% for AVGO stocks with a simple moving average of 22.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVGO stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for AVGO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AVGO in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $350 based on the research report published on September 04th of the current year 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVGO reach a price target of $380. The rating they have provided for AVGO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 26th, 2020.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to AVGO, setting the target price at $350 in the report published on June 22nd of the current year.

AVGO Trading at 4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVGO fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $371.30. In addition, Broadcom Inc. saw 18.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVGO starting from TAN HOCK E, who sale 78,125 shares at the price of $382.36 back on Oct 13. After this action, TAN HOCK E now owns 232,602 shares of Broadcom Inc., valued at $29,871,966 using the latest closing price.

TAN HOCK E, the President and CEO of Broadcom Inc., sale 14,500 shares at $376.94 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that TAN HOCK E is holding 232,602 shares at $5,465,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.16 for the present operating margin

+47.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadcom Inc. stands at +12.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.52. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), the company’s capital structure generated 131.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.78. Total debt to assets is 48.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.