Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.70. The company’s stock price has collected 3.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/16/20 that Levi Strauss’ Largest Shareholder, Mimi Haas, Sells Large Block of Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE :LEVI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.40, which is $2.85 above the current price. LEVI currently public float of 60.77M and currently shorts hold a 12.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEVI was 1.91M shares.

LEVI’s Market Performance

LEVI stocks went up by 3.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.10% and a quarterly performance of 34.23%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.21% for Levi Strauss & Co.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.29% for LEVI stocks with a simple moving average of 14.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEVI reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for LEVI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 07th, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to LEVI, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 08th of the current year.

LEVI Trading at 21.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +28.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.05. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. saw -14.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from Haas Miriam L, who sale 102,780 shares at the price of $16.25 back on Oct 20. After this action, Haas Miriam L now owns 0 shares of Levi Strauss & Co., valued at $1,670,175 using the latest closing price.

Haas Miriam L, the 10% Owner of Levi Strauss & Co., sale 16,621 shares at $16.03 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that Haas Miriam L is holding 0 shares at $266,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Equity return is now at value -6.40, with -1.70 for asset returns.