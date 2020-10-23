Is a Correction Looming Ahead for KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF)

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) went down by -22.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.45. The company’s stock price has collected 81.82% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/24/20 that KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Second Quarter and First Half of 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ :KBSF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KBSF is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for KBS Fashion Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

KBSF currently public float of 1.47M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KBSF was 311.68K shares.

KBSF’s Market Performance

KBSF stocks went up by 81.82% for the week, with a monthly jump of 136.97% and a quarterly performance of 70.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 81.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.37% for KBS Fashion Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.88% for KBSF stocks with a simple moving average of 50.16% for the last 200 days.

KBSF Trading at 45.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBSF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.01%, as shares surge +69.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBSF rose by +31.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.24. In addition, KBS Fashion Group Limited saw 97.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KBSF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.92 for the present operating margin

+30.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for KBS Fashion Group Limited stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at 0.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.19.

Based on KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF), the company’s capital structure generated 3.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.