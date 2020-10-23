Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) went down by -3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.30. The company’s stock price has collected -8.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/16/20 that Acadia Healthcare Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

Is It Worth Investing in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ :ACHC) Right Now?

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACHC is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $35.50, which is $3.97 above the current price. ACHC currently public float of 87.14M and currently shorts hold a 9.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACHC was 458.68K shares.

ACHC’s Market Performance

ACHC stocks went down by -8.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.88% and a quarterly performance of 7.63%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.79% for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.55% for ACHC stocks with a simple moving average of 11.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ACHC by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ACHC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $48 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2020.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACHC reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for ACHC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 28th, 2020.

ACHC Trading at 2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +13.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHC fell by -8.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.47. In addition, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. saw -6.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACHC starting from WAUD REEVE B, who sale 122,311 shares at the price of $25.87 back on Jun 12. After this action, WAUD REEVE B now owns 671,317 shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., valued at $3,164,422 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHC

Equity return is now at value 4.30, with 1.60 for asset returns.