Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) went up by 1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $38.81. The company’s stock price has collected -2.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/20 that Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dates for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE :HPP) Right Now?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE:HPP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HPP is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.12, which is $8.54 above the current price. HPP currently public float of 150.28M and currently shorts hold a 4.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HPP was 1.24M shares.

HPP’s Market Performance

HPP stocks went down by -2.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.53% and a quarterly performance of -11.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.41% for HPP stocks with a simple moving average of -20.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HPP stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for HPP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HPP in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $22 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPP reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for HPP stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to HPP, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

HPP Trading at -8.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares sank -2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPP fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.71. In addition, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. saw -44.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPP starting from Porter Barry Alan, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $23.09 back on Aug 19. After this action, Porter Barry Alan now owns 99,594 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., valued at $115,450 using the latest closing price.

Moran Robert Matthew Jr., the Director of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $21.37 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Moran Robert Matthew Jr. is holding 44,392 shares at $213,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.72 for the present operating margin

+29.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stands at +5.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.67. Equity return is now at value 2.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP), the company’s capital structure generated 96.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.00. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.