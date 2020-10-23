Search
Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Vontier Corporation (VNT)

by Nicola Day

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) went up by 4.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.00. The company’s stock price has collected 7.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/12/20 that Vontier Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Vontier Corporation (NYSE :VNT) Right Now?

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Vontier Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $38.50. VNT currently public float of 134.87M. Today, the average trading volume of VNT was 3.77M shares.

VNT’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.26% for VNT stocks with a simple moving average of -3.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VNT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VNT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $43 based on the research report published on October 16th of the current year 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNT reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for VNT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 15th, 2020.

VNT Trading at -3.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.44% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNT rose by +7.60%. In addition, Vontier Corporation saw -12.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

