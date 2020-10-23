Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Strattec Security Corporation (STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT) went up by 25.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s stock price has collected 6.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Reports Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Operating Results

Is It Worth Investing in Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ :STRT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for STRT is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Strattec Security Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.00. STRT currently public float of 3.59M and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STRT was 10.81K shares.

STRT’s Market Performance

STRT stocks went up by 6.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.13% and a quarterly performance of 11.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for Strattec Security Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 36.39% for STRT stocks with a simple moving average of 52.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STRT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for STRT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for STRT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $21 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2012.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STRT reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for STRT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 13th, 2009.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Underperform” to STRT, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on August 27th of the previous year.

STRT Trading at 40.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.61% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares surge +57.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRT rose by +30.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.01. In addition, Strattec Security Corporation saw 4.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRT starting from Messina Richard P, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $21.20 back on Aug 18. After this action, Messina Richard P now owns 10,140 shares of Strattec Security Corporation, valued at $21,200 using the latest closing price.

Guillot Rolando, the Senior VP – Operations of Strattec Security Corporation, sale 6,000 shares at $23.42 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Guillot Rolando is holding 16,340 shares at $140,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.25 for the present operating margin

+9.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Strattec Security Corporation stands at -1.97. The total capital return value is set at -3.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.87. Equity return is now at value -4.70, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Strattec Security Corporation (STRT), the company’s capital structure generated 22.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.69. Total debt to assets is 13.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.