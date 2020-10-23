Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) went up by 0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.42. The company’s stock price has collected 3.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Maxar Technologies Third Quarter 2020 Investor Call Scheduled for Thursday, November 5, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE :MAXR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAXR is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Maxar Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.61. MAXR currently public float of 59.97M and currently shorts hold a 13.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAXR was 1.37M shares.

MAXR’s Market Performance

MAXR stocks went up by 3.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.47% and a quarterly performance of 83.44%, while its annual performance rate touched 243.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.60% for Maxar Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.89% for MAXR stocks with a simple moving average of 66.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAXR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAXR stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for MAXR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MAXR in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $27 based on the research report published on August 06th of the current year 2020.

MAXR Trading at 12.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares surge +24.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAXR rose by +3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.96. In addition, Maxar Technologies Inc. saw 88.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAXR starting from Isham Joanne O’Rourke, who purchase 550 shares at the price of $24.53 back on Sep 14. After this action, Isham Joanne O’Rourke now owns 24,684 shares of Maxar Technologies Inc., valued at $13,494 using the latest closing price.

JABLONSKY DANIEL L, the President and CEO of Maxar Technologies Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $22.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that JABLONSKY DANIEL L is holding 339,533 shares at $68,060 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.62 for the present operating margin

+18.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maxar Technologies Inc. stands at +4.98. The total capital return value is set at 0.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.19.

Based on Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), the company’s capital structure generated 423.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.90. Total debt to assets is 62.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 412.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.