Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Hasbro Inc. (HAS)

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) went up by 3.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $109.50. The company's stock price has collected 3.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HAS is at 0.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Hasbro Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $93.93, which is $4.04 above the current price. HAS currently public float of 126.52M and currently shorts hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HAS was 878.21K shares.

HAS’s Market Performance

HAS stocks went up by 3.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.83% and a quarterly performance of 15.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for Hasbro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.64% for HAS stocks with a simple moving average of 14.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $100 based on the research report published on September 30th of the current year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAS reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $69. The rating they have provided for HAS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2020.

Consumer Edge Research gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to HAS, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

HAS Trading at 10.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +17.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.91. In addition, Hasbro Inc. saw -14.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAS starting from Zecher Linda Kay, who sale 818 shares at the price of $79.61 back on Aug 24. After this action, Zecher Linda Kay now owns 11,940 shares of Hasbro Inc., valued at $65,119 using the latest closing price.

Davis Stephen J, the EVP & Chief Content Officer of Hasbro Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $105.06 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Davis Stephen J is holding 39,238 shares at $1,365,753 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.73 for the present operating margin

+49.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro Inc. stands at +11.04. The total capital return value is set at 12.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.82. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Hasbro Inc. (HAS), the company’s capital structure generated 139.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.32. Total debt to assets is 47.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 138.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.37.