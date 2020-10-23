Here’s Our Rant About Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) went up by 3.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s stock price has collected 1.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/14/20 that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE :LBRT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.42, which is $1.34 above the current price. LBRT currently public float of 66.28M and currently shorts hold a 8.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LBRT was 837.71K shares.

LBRT’s Market Performance

LBRT stocks went up by 1.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.44% and a quarterly performance of 23.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.04% for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.80% for LBRT stocks with a simple moving average of 28.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $8 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to LBRT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 05th of the current year.

LBRT Trading at 2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +13.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.15. In addition, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. saw -27.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Riverstone/Carlyle Energy Part, who sale 5,750,000 shares at the price of $8.61 back on Oct 07. After this action, Riverstone/Carlyle Energy Part now owns 2,586,344 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., valued at $49,507,500 using the latest closing price.

ELLIOTT R SEAN, the VP & General Counsel of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $10.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that ELLIOTT R SEAN is holding 94,095 shares at $10,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.56 for the present operating margin

+10.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stands at +1.96. The total capital return value is set at 12.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.18. Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 37.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.19. Total debt to assets is 15.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.