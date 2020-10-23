Search
Home Business
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)

by Daisy Galbraith

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) went up by 3.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s stock price has collected 1.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/14/20 that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Announces Timing of Release of Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE :LBRT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.42, which is $1.34 above the current price. LBRT currently public float of 66.28M and currently shorts hold a 8.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LBRT was 837.71K shares.

LBRT’s Market Performance

LBRT stocks went up by 1.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.44% and a quarterly performance of 23.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.04% for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.80% for LBRT stocks with a simple moving average of 28.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBRT stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for LBRT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for LBRT in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $8 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to LBRT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 05th of the current year.

LBRT Trading at 2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.81%, as shares surge +13.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.15. In addition, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. saw -27.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from Riverstone/Carlyle Energy Part, who sale 5,750,000 shares at the price of $8.61 back on Oct 07. After this action, Riverstone/Carlyle Energy Part now owns 2,586,344 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., valued at $49,507,500 using the latest closing price.

ELLIOTT R SEAN, the VP & General Counsel of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $10.56 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that ELLIOTT R SEAN is holding 94,095 shares at $10,560 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +5.56 for the present operating margin
  • +10.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stands at +1.96. The total capital return value is set at 12.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.18. Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 37.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.19. Total debt to assets is 15.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Previous articleHere’s How Your Trade GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Aggressively Right Now
Next articleThe Chart for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Related Articles

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Nicola Day - 0
The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) went down by -1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $292.95. The company’s...
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.08. The...
Companies

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) went up by 8.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Nicola Day - 0
The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) went down by -1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $292.95. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.08. The...
View Post
Companies

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) went up by 8.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

Ethane Eddington - 0
VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) went up by 3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.93. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) went up by 4.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.49. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.08. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)

Nicola Day - 0
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) went down by -8.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.60. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) went down by -4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.80. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.69. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Guess’ Inc. (GES) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
Guess' Inc. (NYSE:GES) went up by 7.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.58. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

Ethane Eddington - 0
VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) went up by 3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.93. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) went up by 4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) went up by 17.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Nicola Day - 0
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.55. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) went up by 3.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) went up by 8.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Amyris Inc. (AMRS)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) went up by 4.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.07. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) went up by 4.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.15. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.99. Press Release...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) went down by -0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links