Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Aggressively Right Now

by Melissa Arnold

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) went up by 5.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.42. The company’s stock price has collected -2.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 16 hours ago that Palantir to Help U.S. Track Covid-19 Vaccines

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE :PLTR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Palantir Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

PLTR currently public float of 969.28M. Today, the average trading volume of PLTR was 54.01M shares.

PLTR’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.96% for PLTR stocks with a simple moving average of 0.96% for the last 200 days.

PLTR Trading at 0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.24% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR fell by -2.32%. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 1.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from THIEL PETER, who sale 908 shares at the price of $9.14 back on Oct 02. After this action, THIEL PETER now owns 24 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $8,299 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Ryan D., the See Remarks of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 33,177 shares at $9.16 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Taylor Ryan D. is holding 1,898,164 shares at $303,991 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -77.63 for the present operating margin
  • +67.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc. stands at -79.20. The total capital return value is set at -109.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -111.92.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 270.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.99.

The receivables turnover for the company is 21.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Previous articleIs a Correction Looming Ahead for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)
Next articleHere’s Our Rant About Xylem Inc. (XYL)

Related Articles

Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy SLM Corporation (SLM)?

Denise Gardner - 0
SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) went up by 1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s stock price...
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) went up by 8.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.65. The company’s stock...
Trending

Can Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) went up by 2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.85. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy SLM Corporation (SLM)?

Denise Gardner - 0
SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) went up by 1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) went up by 8.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.65. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Can Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) went up by 2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.85. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)?

Nicola Day - 0
Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) went up by 4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.74. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Portland General Electric Company (POR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) went up by 3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.08. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)?

Nicola Day - 0
Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) went up by 4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.74. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) went down by -3.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.29. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went up by 3.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Colfax Corporation (CFX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) went up by 4.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.30. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.32. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) went up by 8.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) went up by 1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.37. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) went up by 8.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.42. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)

Nicola Day - 0
Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) went up by 5.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.24. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Just Got Our Attention

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) went up by 7.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.66. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy SLM Corporation (SLM)?

Denise Gardner - 0
SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) went up by 1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Portland General Electric Company (POR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) went up by 3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.08. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.70. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Intel Corporation (INTC) Caught Off Guard Expecting Another Big Beat in Q3

Irfan Tahir - 0
Intel reports third quarter earnings showing an unexpected dip in its data center segment leading the stock price to plunge 12% on Friday.  Intel Corporation...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links