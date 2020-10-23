Here’s How Your Trade GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Aggressively Right Now

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) went up by 7.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.88. The company’s stock price has collected 18.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that GrowGeneration Corp to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ :GRWG) Right Now?

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1026.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GRWG is at 2.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for GrowGeneration Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.88, which is -$2.02 below the current price. GRWG currently public float of 36.16M and currently shorts hold a 14.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRWG was 5.82M shares.

GRWG’s Market Performance

GRWG stocks went up by 18.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.18% and a quarterly performance of 182.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 426.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.78% for GrowGeneration Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.03% for GRWG stocks with a simple moving average of 150.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRWG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRWG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GRWG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRWG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $22 based on the research report published on August 27th of the current year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRWG reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for GRWG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 14th, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to GRWG, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on May 20th of the current year.

GRWG Trading at 28.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.42%, as shares surge +38.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +134.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG rose by +18.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +378.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.10. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp. saw 400.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRWG starting from LAMIRATO MONTY R, who sale 13,500 shares at the price of $16.78 back on Aug 21. After this action, LAMIRATO MONTY R now owns 94,541 shares of GrowGeneration Corp., valued at $226,530 using the latest closing price.

Salaman Michael, the President of GrowGeneration Corp., sale 125,000 shares at $16.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Salaman Michael is holding 1,163,501 shares at $2,066,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.68 for the present operating margin

+22.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrowGeneration Corp. stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.07. Equity return is now at value 1.90, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG), the company’s capital structure generated 14.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.92. Total debt to assets is 11.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.