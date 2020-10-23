Here’s How Your Trade Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Aggressively Right Now

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) went down by -4.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1384.46. The company’s stock price has collected -3.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 15 hours ago that Chipotle Stock Tumbles, Align Climbs, and Tesla Gains

Is It Worth Investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE :CMG) Right Now?

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 144.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMG is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 17 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1377.56, which is $9.97 above the current price. CMG currently public float of 27.56M and currently shorts hold a 3.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMG was 319.20K shares.

CMG’s Market Performance

CMG stocks went down by -3.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.16% and a quarterly performance of 15.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.01% for CMG stocks with a simple moving average of 29.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for CMG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CMG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $1200 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the current year 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMG reach a price target of $1600, previously predicting the price at $1400. The rating they have provided for CMG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CMG, setting the target price at $1500 in the report published on October 16th of the current year.

CMG Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +5.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMG fell by -3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,290.86. In addition, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. saw 55.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMG starting from Niccol Brian R, who sale 914 shares at the price of $1053.85 back on Jul 01. After this action, Niccol Brian R now owns 19,079 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., valued at $963,219 using the latest closing price.

Baldocchi Albert S, the Director of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., sale 517 shares at $1059.13 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Baldocchi Albert S is holding 71,689 shares at $547,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.72 for the present operating margin

+16.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. stands at +6.27. The total capital return value is set at 16.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.06. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG), the company’s capital structure generated 169.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.91. Total debt to assets is 48.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 65.51 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.