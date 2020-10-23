Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy STORE Capital Corporation (STOR)?

by Nicola Day

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) went up by 2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.96. The company’s stock price has collected 0.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/21/20 that STORE Capital Announces October Rent Collections of 90%

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE :STOR) Right Now?

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STOR is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for STORE Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.42, which is $1.16 above the current price. STOR currently public float of 251.02M and currently shorts hold a 4.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STOR was 2.50M shares.

STOR’s Market Performance

STOR stocks went up by 0.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.77% and a quarterly performance of 22.25%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for STORE Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.20% for STOR stocks with a simple moving average of 6.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STOR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for STOR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STOR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $34 based on the research report published on October 02nd of the current year 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to STOR, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 03rd of the current year.

STOR Trading at 1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STOR rose by +0.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.71. In addition, STORE Capital Corporation saw -25.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STOR starting from Long Catherine F., who purchase 3,960 shares at the price of $25.23 back on Aug 19. After this action, Long Catherine F. now owns 266,669 shares of STORE Capital Corporation, valued at $99,922 using the latest closing price.

Kelley Tawn, the Director of STORE Capital Corporation, purchase 800 shares at $24.31 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10, which means that Kelley Tawn is holding 9,505 shares at $19,448 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STOR

Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Previous articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of The New York Times Company (NYT), Here is What We Found
Next articleWall Street Pummels American Well Corporation (AMWL) After Recent Earnings Report

Related Articles

Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy SLM Corporation (SLM)?

Denise Gardner - 0
SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) went up by 1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s stock price...
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) went up by 8.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.65. The company’s stock...
Trending

Can Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) went up by 2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.85. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy SLM Corporation (SLM)?

Denise Gardner - 0
SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) went up by 1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) went up by 8.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.65. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Can Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) went up by 2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $94.85. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)?

Nicola Day - 0
Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) went up by 4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.74. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Portland General Electric Company (POR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) went up by 3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.08. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)?

Nicola Day - 0
Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) went up by 4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.74. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Stitch Fix Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) went down by -3.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.29. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Valvoline Inc. (VVV) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went up by 3.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Colfax Corporation (CFX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) went up by 4.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.30. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) went up by 6.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.32. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) went up by 8.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) went up by 1.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.37. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) went up by 8.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.42. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN)

Nicola Day - 0
Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) went up by 5.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.24. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Just Got Our Attention

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) went up by 7.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.66. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy SLM Corporation (SLM)?

Denise Gardner - 0
SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) went up by 1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.32. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Portland General Electric Company (POR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) went up by 3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.08. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (SHLX) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.70. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Intel Corporation (INTC) Caught Off Guard Expecting Another Big Beat in Q3

Irfan Tahir - 0
Intel reports third quarter earnings showing an unexpected dip in its data center segment leading the stock price to plunge 12% on Friday.  Intel Corporation...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links