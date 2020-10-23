Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.25. The company’s stock price has collected -0.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Today, the average trading volume of CCIV was 1.02M shares.

CCIV’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.86% for Churchill Capital Corp IV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.78% for CCIV stocks with a simple moving average of -1.02% for the last 200 days.

CCIV Trading at -1.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.58%, as shares sank -1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCIV fell by -0.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.72. In addition, Churchill Capital Corp IV saw -2.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.