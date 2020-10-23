Search
Can Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT) Remain Competitive?

by Denise Gardner

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) went up by 1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.42. The company’s stock price has collected -9.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 6 hours ago that Mortgage Lender Guild Holdings Ends First Trading Day at $15 IPO Price

Is It Worth Investing in Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE :RKT) Right Now?

Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE:RKT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Rocket Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.88, which is $6.63 above the current price. RKT currently public float of 113.53M and currently shorts hold a 17.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RKT was 20.26M shares.

RKT’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.67% for Rocket Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.60% for RKT stocks with a simple moving average of -11.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RKT stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for RKT by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for RKT in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $19 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RKT reach a price target of $28.50. The rating they have provided for RKT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 09th, 2020.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Neutral” to RKT, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on September 25th of the current year.

RKT Trading at -12.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RKT fell by -9.40%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.69. In addition, Rocket Companies Inc. saw -5.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +18.20 for the present operating margin
  • +86.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rocket Companies Inc. stands at +14.38. The total capital return value is set at 6.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.28.

Based on Rocket Companies Inc. (RKT), the company’s capital structure generated 478.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.72. Total debt to assets is 79.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 451.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.06.

The receivables turnover for the company is 18.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.

