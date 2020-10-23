Can Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Remain Competitive?

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) went down by -9.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.51. The company’s stock price has collected -15.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/20/20 that Insuretech Root Is Set to Go Public Next Week

Is It Worth Investing in Lemonade Inc. (NYSE :LMND) Right Now?

LMND currently public float of 48.58M and currently shorts hold a 11.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LMND was 1.13M shares.

LMND’s Market Performance

LMND stocks went down by -15.83% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.33% and a quarterly performance of -32.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.27% for Lemonade Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.70% for LMND stocks with a simple moving average of -15.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMND stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for LMND by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LMND in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $56 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2020.

LMND Trading at -6.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +9.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMND fell by -15.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.14. In addition, Lemonade Inc. saw -24.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.