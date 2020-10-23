Search
A Lesson to Learn: Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO)

by Denise Gardner

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) went up by 1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.45. The company’s stock price has collected -11.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/12/20 that Sumo Logic Stock Slides Because Growth Is Slowing

Is It Worth Investing in Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ :SUMO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Sumo Logic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.29, which is $8.29 above the current price. SUMO currently public float of 92.06M and currently shorts hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUMO was 2.06M shares.

SUMO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.87% for Sumo Logic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.57% for SUMO stocks with a simple moving average of -13.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUMO

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUMO reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for SUMO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 12th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to SUMO, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on October 12th of the current year.

SUMO Trading at -13.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares sank -15.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUMO fell by -11.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.44. In addition, Sumo Logic Inc. saw -25.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -53.79 for the present operating margin
  • +71.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sumo Logic Inc. stands at -59.42. The total capital return value is set at -110.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -121.85.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

