A Lesson to Learn: Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) went down by -8.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.60. The company’s stock price has collected -19.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/15/20 that Fisker Picks Partner to Build Its Electric SUV. Both Win.

Is It Worth Investing in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :SPAQ) Right Now?

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 116.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SPAQ currently public float of 45.01M and currently shorts hold a 4.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SPAQ was 6.86M shares.

SPAQ’s Market Performance

SPAQ stocks went down by -19.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.27% and a quarterly performance of -16.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.23% for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.96% for SPAQ stocks with a simple moving average of -3.16% for the last 200 days.

SPAQ Trading at -19.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares sank -13.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPAQ fell by -19.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.74. In addition, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. saw 10.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPAQ starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 755,918 shares at the price of $10.73 back on Jul 08. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 5,434,717 shares of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., valued at $8,111,000 using the latest closing price.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp., sale 53,586 shares at $10.82 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is holding 6,190,635 shares at $579,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPAQ

The total capital return value is set at -0.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.