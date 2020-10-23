Search
Home Trending
Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV)

by Melissa Arnold

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) went up by 6.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.41. The company’s stock price has collected 13.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/21/20 that REVOLVE Continues to Elevate International Service Levels, Raising the Bar for the Customer Experience in Canada

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE :RVLV) Right Now?

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Revolve Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.86, which is $3.77 above the current price. RVLV currently public float of 15.72M and currently shorts hold a 47.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVLV was 1.50M shares.

RVLV’s Market Performance

RVLV stocks went up by 13.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.79% and a quarterly performance of 33.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.61% for Revolve Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.57% for RVLV stocks with a simple moving average of 33.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLV

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to RVLV, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on September 17th of the current year.

RVLV Trading at 10.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares surge +26.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV rose by +13.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.01. In addition, Revolve Group Inc. saw 14.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVLV starting from Mente Michael, who sale 8,491 shares at the price of $19.94 back on Oct 22. After this action, Mente Michael now owns 73,000 shares of Revolve Group Inc., valued at $169,311 using the latest closing price.

Mente Michael, the CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Revolve Group Inc., sale 56,474 shares at $19.84 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that Mente Michael is holding 73,000 shares at $1,120,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +8.00 for the present operating margin
  • +52.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolve Group Inc. stands at -0.86. The total capital return value is set at 45.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.89. Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 14.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The receivables turnover for the company is 110.79 and the total asset turnover is 3.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Previous articleBuy or Sell Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun
Next articleThe Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Related Articles

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Nicola Day - 0
The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) went down by -1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $292.95. The company’s...
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.08. The...
Companies

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) went up by 8.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Nicola Day - 0
The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) went down by -1.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $292.95. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.08. The...
View Post
Companies

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) went up by 8.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

Ethane Eddington - 0
VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) went up by 3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.93. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Vaxart Inc. (VXRT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) went up by 4.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.49. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) went down by -1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.08. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)

Nicola Day - 0
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) went down by -8.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.60. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) went down by -4.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.80. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE:RESI) went down by -0.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.69. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Guess’ Inc. (GES) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
Guess' Inc. (NYSE:GES) went up by 7.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.58. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

Ethane Eddington - 0
VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) went up by 3.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.93. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) went up by 4.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) went up by 17.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.34. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Nicola Day - 0
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.55. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) went up by 3.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) went up by 8.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Amyris Inc. (AMRS)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) went up by 4.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.07. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) went up by 4.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.15. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

A Lesson to Learn: Churchill Capital Corp II (CCX)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) went down by -0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.99. Press Release...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) went down by -0.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links