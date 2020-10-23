Search
A Lesson to Learn: KBR Inc. (KBR)

by Daisy Galbraith

KBR Inc. (NYSE:KBR) went up by 2.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.92. The company’s stock price has collected 1.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/21/20 that KBR, Inc. to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in KBR Inc. (NYSE :KBR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KBR is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for KBR Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.22, which is $5.37 above the current price. KBR currently public float of 141.02M and currently shorts hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KBR was 1.40M shares.

KBR’s Market Performance

KBR stocks went up by 1.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.79% and a quarterly performance of 12.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.06% for KBR Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.58% for KBR stocks with a simple moving average of 5.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBR stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for KBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KBR in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $31 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KBR reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for KBR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 26th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to KBR, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

KBR Trading at 4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares surge +13.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBR rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.68. In addition, KBR Inc. saw -18.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBR starting from Bright William Byron Jr., who sale 2,432 shares at the price of $24.11 back on Aug 28. After this action, Bright William Byron Jr. now owns 50,543 shares of KBR Inc., valued at $58,624 using the latest closing price.

Mackey Ian John, the EVP, Chief Corporate Officer of KBR Inc., sale 24,636 shares at $25.82 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Mackey Ian John is holding 66,601 shares at $636,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBR

Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -0.60 for asset returns.

