Why SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) went up by 5.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.38. The company’s stock price has collected 4.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/19/20 that SPAR Group Announces New Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SGRP) Right Now?

SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGRP is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for SPAR Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SGRP currently public float of 8.03M and currently shorts hold a 0.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGRP was 253.85K shares.

SGRP’s Market Performance

SGRP stocks went up by 4.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.96% and a quarterly performance of 9.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -20.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.23% for SPAR Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.10% for SGRP stocks with a simple moving average of -2.85% for the last 200 days.

SGRP Trading at 4.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%, as shares surge +22.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRP rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7885. In addition, SPAR Group Inc. saw -34.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRP starting from Novgorodtsev Igor, who sale 45,809 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Aug 25. After this action, Novgorodtsev Igor now owns 337,930 shares of SPAR Group Inc., valued at $50,848 using the latest closing price.

SEGRETO JAMES R, the Chief Financial Officer of SPAR Group Inc., sale 34,000 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that SEGRETO JAMES R is holding 1 shares at $44,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.03 for the present operating margin

+18.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for SPAR Group Inc. stands at +0.96. The total capital return value is set at 21.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.95. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP), the company’s capital structure generated 104.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.15. Total debt to assets is 24.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.30 and the total asset turnover is 3.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.