Why Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) went down by -2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.30. The company’s stock price has collected 14.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/20/20 that Replimune Announces Proposed Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ :REPL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Replimune Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.00, which is -$2.78 below the current price. REPL currently public float of 35.71M and currently shorts hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REPL was 484.98K shares.

REPL’s Market Performance

REPL stocks went up by 14.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 86.95% and a quarterly performance of 109.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 179.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.32% for Replimune Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 48.91% for REPL stocks with a simple moving average of 113.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REPL stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for REPL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REPL in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $54 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REPL reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for REPL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 01st, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to REPL, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on May 05th of the current year.

REPL Trading at 61.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.37%, as shares surge +92.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +74.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPL rose by +14.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +162.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.80. In addition, Replimune Group Inc. saw 188.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REPL starting from Esposito Pamela, who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $32.90 back on Oct 14. After this action, Esposito Pamela now owns 112,700 shares of Replimune Group Inc., valued at $526,410 using the latest closing price.

Love Colin, the Chief Operating Officer of Replimune Group Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $23.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Love Colin is holding 1,021,524 shares at $359,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REPL

The total capital return value is set at -32.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.71. Equity return is now at value -31.10, with -25.10 for asset returns.

Based on Replimune Group Inc. (REPL), the company’s capital structure generated 22.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.53. Total debt to assets is 17.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.68.