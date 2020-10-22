Search
We Analyzed the Future Direction of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ), Here is What We Found

by Melissa Arnold

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) went up by 2.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.94. The company’s stock price has collected 3.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 9 hours ago that Nasdaq Promotes Chief Accountant to CFO

Is It Worth Investing in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ :NDAQ) Right Now?

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NDAQ is at 0.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Nasdaq Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $140.26, which is $5.84 above the current price. NDAQ currently public float of 114.22M and currently shorts hold a 2.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NDAQ was 767.74K shares.

NDAQ’s Market Performance

NDAQ stocks went up by 3.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.34% and a quarterly performance of 0.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 35.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.36% for Nasdaq Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.01% for NDAQ stocks with a simple moving average of 13.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $145 based on the research report published on October 09th of the current year 2020.

NDAQ Trading at 3.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +10.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.49. In addition, Nasdaq Inc. saw 23.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from Peterson Bradley J, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $135.00 back on Aug 31. After this action, Peterson Bradley J now owns 24,333 shares of Nasdaq Inc., valued at $202,500 using the latest closing price.

Griggs PC Nelson, the Executive Vice President of Nasdaq Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $132.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that Griggs PC Nelson is holding 20,219 shares at $397,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +22.57 for the present operating margin
  • +55.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nasdaq Inc. stands at +18.16. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.91. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ), the company’s capital structure generated 67.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.13. Total debt to assets is 27.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.29.

