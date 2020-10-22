We Analyzed the Future Direction of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM), Here is What We Found

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) went up by 0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.50. The company’s stock price has collected 0.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that CarLotz, Inc., One of the Largest Privately-Held Used Vehicle Retail Disruptors with the Industry’s Only Consignment-to-Retail Sales Platform, to Become a Public Company

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 185.82 x from its present earnings ratio.

ACAM currently public float of 30.56M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACAM was 103.35K shares.

ACAM’s Market Performance

ACAM stocks went up by 0.69% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.06% and a quarterly performance of -1.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.92% for Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.05% for ACAM stocks with a simple moving average of 1.28% for the last 200 days.

ACAM Trading at 0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.39%, as shares sank -1.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACAM rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.21. In addition, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. saw 2.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ACAM

The total capital return value is set at -0.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.46.