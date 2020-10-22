Wall Street Pummels Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) After Recent Earnings Report

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) went up by 6.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $141.09. The company’s stock price has collected 8.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Avery Dennison Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE :AVY) Right Now?

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVY is at 1.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Avery Dennison Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $132.64, which is -$9.92 below the current price. AVY currently public float of 82.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVY was 570.76K shares.

AVY’s Market Performance

AVY stocks went up by 8.68% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.84% and a quarterly performance of 17.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for Avery Dennison Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.75% for AVY stocks with a simple moving average of 21.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AVY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $115 based on the research report published on July 28th of the current year 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AVY reach a price target of $125. The rating they have provided for AVY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 20th, 2020.

AVY Trading at 16.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.04% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +20.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVY rose by +8.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.76. In addition, Avery Dennison Corporation saw 8.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVY starting from Miller Susan C, who sale 6,080 shares at the price of $118.98 back on Jul 29. After this action, Miller Susan C now owns 0 shares of Avery Dennison Corporation, valued at $723,398 using the latest closing price.

Alford Bradley A, the Director of Avery Dennison Corporation, sale 4,664 shares at $124.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Alford Bradley A is holding 19,490 shares at $582,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.60 for the present operating margin

+26.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avery Dennison Corporation stands at +4.29. The total capital return value is set at 26.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.98. Equity return is now at value 44.80, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY), the company’s capital structure generated 172.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.34. Total debt to assets is 37.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.