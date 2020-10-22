Search
Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Nicola Day

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:TMBR) went up by 34.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.60. The company’s stock price has collected 43.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/20 that Timber Pharmaceuticals Receives Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for BPX-01 and BPX-04

Is It Worth Investing in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX :TMBR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TMBR is at 0.03.

TMBR currently public float of 6.41M and currently shorts hold a 14.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TMBR was 618.09K shares.

TMBR’s Market Performance

TMBR stocks went up by 43.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 61.50% and a quarterly performance of -27.96%, while its annual performance rate touched -61.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.59% for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 49.42% for TMBR stocks with a simple moving average of -52.32% for the last 200 days.

TMBR Trading at 28.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.30%, as shares surge +65.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMBR rose by +43.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0472. In addition, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -70.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMBR starting from TardiMed Sciences LLC, who sale 100,694 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Sep 16. After this action, TardiMed Sciences LLC now owns 5,437,517 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $103,695 using the latest closing price.

TardiMed Sciences LLC, the 10% Owner of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 87,060 shares at $1.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that TardiMed Sciences LLC is holding 5,538,211 shares at $89,550 based on the most recent closing price.

