The Chart for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Daisy Galbraith

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) went down by -0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.58. The company’s stock price has collected 2.05% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 17 hours ago that A Long-Closed Value Fund Is Open to New Investors — for Now

Is It Worth Investing in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE :WY) Right Now?

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 72.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WY is at 2.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Weyerhaeuser Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.56, which is $2.58 above the current price. WY currently public float of 744.81M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WY was 4.60M shares.

WY’s Market Performance

WY stocks went up by 2.05% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.72% and a quarterly performance of 13.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.79% for Weyerhaeuser Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.20% for WY stocks with a simple moving average of 19.74% for the last 200 days.

WY Trading at 3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WY rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.09. In addition, Weyerhaeuser Company saw -1.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WY starting from Monaco Albert, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $29.11 back on Sep 16. After this action, Monaco Albert now owns 17,869 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company, valued at $291,050 using the latest closing price.

PIASECKI NICOLE WEYERHAEUSER, the Director of Weyerhaeuser Company, sale 445 shares at $28.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that PIASECKI NICOLE WEYERHAEUSER is holding 0 shares at $12,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +4.55 for the present operating margin
  • +9.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weyerhaeuser Company stands at -1.16. The total capital return value is set at 1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.53. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), the company’s capital structure generated 79.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.41. Total debt to assets is 39.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.

