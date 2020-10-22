The Chart for East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) went up by 1.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.88. The company’s stock price has collected 6.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/20 that East West Bancorp Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :EWBC) Right Now?

East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EWBC is at 2.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for East West Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.20, which is $2.86 above the current price. EWBC currently public float of 140.43M and currently shorts hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EWBC was 733.48K shares.

EWBC’s Market Performance

EWBC stocks went up by 6.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.34% and a quarterly performance of 8.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -11.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for East West Bancorp Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.76% for EWBC stocks with a simple moving average of 4.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EWBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EWBC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EWBC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EWBC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $41 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to EWBC, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

EWBC Trading at 7.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EWBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares surge +24.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EWBC rose by +6.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.31. In addition, East West Bancorp Inc. saw -21.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EWBC starting from LI HERMAN Y, who sale 10,172 shares at the price of $30.06 back on Mar 25. After this action, LI HERMAN Y now owns 25,789 shares of East West Bancorp Inc., valued at $305,770 using the latest closing price.

LI HERMAN Y, the Director of East West Bancorp Inc., sale 3,300 shares at $31.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that LI HERMAN Y is holding 35,961 shares at $102,399 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EWBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.47 for the present operating margin

The net margin for East West Bancorp Inc. stands at +33.29. The total capital return value is set at 14.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.30. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC), the company’s capital structure generated 24.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.75. Total debt to assets is 2.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.