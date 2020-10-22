The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) went down by -6.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.60. The company’s stock price has collected -7.45% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/14/20 that Alkaline88(R) Launches New 2-Liter Single-Serve and Six Pack to Meet Customer Demand

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WTER is at 3.18.

WTER currently public float of 58.62M and currently shorts hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WTER was 1.39M shares.

WTER’s Market Performance

WTER stocks went down by -7.45% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.62% and a quarterly performance of -36.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 3.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.68% for The Alkaline Water Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.18% for WTER stocks with a simple moving average of 13.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTER stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for WTER by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for WTER in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3.25 based on the research report published on August 18th of the current year 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to WTER, setting the target price at $3.50 in the report published on June 08th of the current year.

WTER Trading at 1.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.05%, as shares surge +21.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTER fell by -7.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4432. In addition, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. saw 17.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WTER

Equity return is now at value -281.70, with -82.70 for asset returns.