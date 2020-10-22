Sequential Brands Group Inc. (SQBG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) went up by 138.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.80. The company’s stock price has collected 13.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Heelys and Reebok Team Up for a Collab

Is It Worth Investing in Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ :SQBG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SQBG is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sequential Brands Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. SQBG currently public float of 1.14M and currently shorts hold a 12.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SQBG was 151.37K shares.

SQBG’s Market Performance

SQBG stocks went up by 13.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.27% and a quarterly performance of -31.92%, while its annual performance rate touched -66.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.06% for Sequential Brands Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 170.85% for SQBG stocks with a simple moving average of 67.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SQBG

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SQBG reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for SQBG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 10th, 2017.

FBR & Co. gave a rating of “Outperform” to SQBG, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

SQBG Trading at 151.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SQBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.46%, as shares surge +142.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +120.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SQBG rose by +149.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.42. In addition, Sequential Brands Group Inc. saw -58.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SQBG starting from PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, who sale 4,377,078 shares at the price of $0.20 back on May 27. After this action, PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM now owns 3,464,735 shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc., valued at $867,987 using the latest closing price.

PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, the 10% Owner of Sequential Brands Group Inc., sale 575,234 shares at $0.28 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM is holding 7,841,813 shares at $161,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SQBG

Equity return is now at value -164.90, with -17.60 for asset returns.