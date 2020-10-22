Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.26. The company’s stock price has collected -1.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that Common Dividend Declared By National Retail Properties, Inc.

Is It Worth Investing in National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE :NNN) Right Now?

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NNN is at 0.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for National Retail Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.83, which is $6.25 above the current price. NNN currently public float of 172.21M and currently shorts hold a 3.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NNN was 994.70K shares.

NNN’s Market Performance

NNN stocks went down by -1.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.90% and a quarterly performance of -1.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.89% for National Retail Properties Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.53% for NNN stocks with a simple moving average of -12.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNN

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to NNN, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

NNN Trading at -4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNN fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.12. In addition, National Retail Properties Inc. saw -36.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNN starting from COSLER STEVEN D, who purchase 111 shares at the price of $20.24 back on Mar 26. After this action, COSLER STEVEN D now owns 3,676 shares of National Retail Properties Inc., valued at $2,247 using the latest closing price.

COSLER STEVEN D, the Director of National Retail Properties Inc., purchase 300 shares at $19.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that COSLER STEVEN D is holding 3,565 shares at $5,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNN

Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.