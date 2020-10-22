Search
Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND)

by Melissa Arnold

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) went up by 0.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $197.50. The company’s stock price has collected -5.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/14/20 that Impossible Foods Is Gaining on Beyond Meat. There’s Room for More Than One Winner.

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ :BYND) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Beyond Meat Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $129.21, which is -$51.07 below the current price. BYND currently public float of 54.58M and currently shorts hold a 13.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYND was 4.45M shares.

BYND’s Market Performance

BYND stocks went down by -5.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.66% and a quarterly performance of 39.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.53% for Beyond Meat Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.50% for BYND stocks with a simple moving average of 45.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYND stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for BYND by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BYND in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $136 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYND reach a price target of $178, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for BYND stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 06th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to BYND, setting the target price at $122 in the report published on September 18th of the current year.

BYND Trading at 18.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +18.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYND fell by -5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.65. In addition, Beyond Meat Inc. saw 135.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYND starting from Muth Charles, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $175.92 back on Oct 06. After this action, Muth Charles now owns 201,595 shares of Beyond Meat Inc., valued at $1,759,200 using the latest closing price.

WITTEMAN TERI L, the General Counsel, Secretary of Beyond Meat Inc., sale 294 shares at $168.77 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that WITTEMAN TERI L is holding 49,140 shares at $49,618 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYND

Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -1.00 for asset returns.

