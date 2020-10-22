Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR)

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX:GBR) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.19. The company’s stock price has collected 5.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX :GBR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GBR is at 2.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for New Concept Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GBR currently public float of 2.07M and currently shorts hold a 7.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBR was 209.62K shares.

GBR’s Market Performance

GBR stocks went up by 5.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.66% and a quarterly performance of 18.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.88% for New Concept Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.39% for GBR stocks with a simple moving average of 40.18% for the last 200 days.

GBR Trading at 14.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.03%, as shares surge +31.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBR rose by +5.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5141. In addition, New Concept Energy Inc. saw 31.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GBR

Equity return is now at value -110.40, with -45.00 for asset returns.