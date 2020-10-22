KB Home (KBH) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) went down by -5.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.20. The company’s stock price has collected -5.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/14/20 that KB Home Launches Company-wide AI-powered Chatbot Platform Designed to Deliver a Modern, Real-time, Online Customer Experience

Is It Worth Investing in KB Home (NYSE :KBH) Right Now?

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KBH is at 2.01.

KBH currently public float of 73.29M and currently shorts hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KBH was 1.44M shares.

KBH’s Market Performance

KBH stocks went down by -5.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.73% and a quarterly performance of 15.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.08% for KB Home. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.15% for KBH stocks with a simple moving average of 19.04% for the last 200 days.

KBH Trading at 0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBH fell by -5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.46. In addition, KB Home saw 11.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBH starting from Mandino Matthew W, who sale 9,248 shares at the price of $40.73 back on Oct 20. After this action, Mandino Matthew W now owns 23,657 shares of KB Home, valued at $376,671 using the latest closing price.

PRAW ALBERT Z, the EVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev. of KB Home, sale 18,903 shares at $40.40 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that PRAW ALBERT Z is holding 120,651 shares at $763,681 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.59 for the present operating margin

+18.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for KB Home stands at +5.87. The total capital return value is set at 8.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.03. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 4.90 for asset returns.

Based on KB Home (KBH), the company’s capital structure generated 73.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.32. Total debt to assets is 34.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.18.