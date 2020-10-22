Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)?

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) went down by -0.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $98.96. The company’s stock price has collected -2.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 16 hours ago that 20 stocks to help you play a big ‘restocking’ of consumer goods, according to Jefferies

Is It Worth Investing in Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE :CHD) Right Now?

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CHD is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Church & Dwight Co. Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $94.07, which is $3.08 above the current price. CHD currently public float of 246.68M and currently shorts hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CHD was 1.38M shares.

CHD’s Market Performance

CHD stocks went down by -2.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.66% and a quarterly performance of 6.92%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.98% for Church & Dwight Co. Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.48% for CHD stocks with a simple moving average of 16.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHD

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CHD reach a price target of $98. The rating they have provided for CHD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to CHD, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on June 18th of the current year.

CHD Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHD fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.66. In addition, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. saw 31.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHD starting from DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D, who sale 18,811 shares at the price of $96.70 back on Aug 21. After this action, DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D now owns 10,325 shares of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., valued at $1,819,043 using the latest closing price.

DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D, the EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Church & Dwight Co. Inc., sale 9,640 shares at $96.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that DE MAYNADIER PATRICK D is holding 10,325 shares at $932,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHD

Equity return is now at value 26.10, with 10.40 for asset returns.