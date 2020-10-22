Search
Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

by Daisy Galbraith

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) went down by -1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.54. The company’s stock price has collected 4.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/20/20 that Regions reports third quarter 2020 earnings of $501 million, up 30 percent over the prior year, and earnings per share of $0.52, up 33 percent

Is It Worth Investing in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE :RF) Right Now?

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 19.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for RF is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Regions Financial Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.28, which is $0.77 above the current price. RF currently public float of 956.13M and currently shorts hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RF was 7.62M shares.

RF’s Market Performance

RF stocks went up by 4.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.85% and a quarterly performance of 15.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.70% for Regions Financial Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.75% for RF stocks with a simple moving average of 7.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RF

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to RF, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

RF Trading at 8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +18.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RF rose by +4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.20. In addition, Regions Financial Corporation saw -25.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RF starting from SUQUET JOSE S, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $9.88 back on May 11. After this action, SUQUET JOSE S now owns 51,527 shares of Regions Financial Corporation, valued at $98,789 using the latest closing price.

SUQUET JOSE S, the Director of Regions Financial Corporation, purchase 5,000 shares at $10.21 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that SUQUET JOSE S is holding 41,527 shares at $51,043 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +30.62 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Regions Financial Corporation stands at +23.90. The total capital return value is set at 7.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.88. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Regions Financial Corporation (RF), the company’s capital structure generated 64.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.06. Total debt to assets is 8.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Quick Links