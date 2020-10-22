Search
Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) Just Got Our Attention

by Melissa Arnold

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) went up by 12.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.75. The company’s stock price has collected -4.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Iconix Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ :ICON) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ICON is at 2.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Iconix Brand Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. ICON currently public float of 11.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ICON was 845.29K shares.

ICON’s Market Performance

ICON stocks went down by -4.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.75% and a quarterly performance of -34.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.08% for Iconix Brand Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.08% for ICON stocks with a simple moving average of -19.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICON

FBR & Co., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICON reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $8.50. The rating they have provided for ICON stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 30th, 2017.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Neutral” to ICON, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

ICON Trading at 0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares surge +11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICON rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7413. In addition, Iconix Brand Group Inc. saw -48.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICON

Equity return is now at value 61.80, with -33.50 for asset returns.

Quick Links