Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD)

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) went down by -1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.33. The company’s stock price has collected -5.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/19/20 that Starwood Property Trust Prices Inaugural Private Offering of Sustainability Bonds

Is It Worth Investing in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE :STWD) Right Now?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.17 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STWD is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Starwood Property Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.29, which is $3.82 above the current price. STWD currently public float of 273.92M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STWD was 2.26M shares.

STWD’s Market Performance

STWD stocks went down by -5.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.14% and a quarterly performance of -0.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for Starwood Property Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.07% for STWD stocks with a simple moving average of -11.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STWD

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STWD reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for STWD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 21st, 2018.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to STWD, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on March 27th of the previous year.

STWD Trading at -5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STWD fell by -5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.36. In addition, Starwood Property Trust Inc. saw -40.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STWD starting from STERNLICHT BARRY S, who purchase 218,000 shares at the price of $9.21 back on Mar 18. After this action, STERNLICHT BARRY S now owns 1,839,658 shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc., valued at $2,007,780 using the latest closing price.

Dishner Jeffrey G., the Director of Starwood Property Trust Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $18.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Dishner Jeffrey G. is holding 361,097 shares at $465,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.20 for the present operating margin

+72.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stands at +38.36. The total capital return value is set at 2.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.44. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD), the company’s capital structure generated 250.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.48. Total debt to assets is 15.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 228.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.02.