Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)

by Daisy Galbraith

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.66. The company’s stock price has collected 11.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/02/20 that Academy Sports CEO Thinks Retailer will Rebound from Dismal First Day

Is It Worth Investing in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ :ASO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ASO currently public float of 81.43M. Today, the average trading volume of ASO was 1.38M shares.

ASO’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.63% for ASO stocks with a simple moving average of 10.63% for the last 200 days.

ASO Trading at 10.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.64% of gains for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASO rose by +11.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. saw 14.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

