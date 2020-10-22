Here’s Our Rant About The OLB Group Inc. (OLB)

The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) went down by -1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s stock price has collected 1.08% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that OLB Group Expands Support for Apple Pay and Google Pay

Is It Worth Investing in The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ :OLB) Right Now?

OLB currently public float of 2.05M and currently shorts hold a 0.12% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OLB was 18.75K shares.

OLB’s Market Performance

OLB stocks went up by 1.08% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.75% and a quarterly performance of -64.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.07% for The OLB Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.57% for OLB stocks with a simple moving average of -54.11% for the last 200 days.

OLB Trading at -13.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.34%, as shares surge +16.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLB rose by +10.59%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.93. In addition, The OLB Group Inc. saw -71.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OLB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.61 for the present operating margin

+12.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for The OLB Group Inc. stands at -13.05. The total capital return value is set at -2.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.33. Equity return is now at value 48.20, with -13.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.